@WildcatReport

Northwestern is the only Big Ten team facing a ranked opponent in the opening game of the 2019 season. And the Wildcats will be facing No. 25 Stanford on the road, to boot.

We went to Jacob Rayburn, publisher of CardinalSportsReport, to learn more about the Cardinal team on the other sideline.

Here is our Q&A.







Q. Northwestern upset Stanford the last time the two teams met in the 2015 season opener in Evanston. Does this team have something to prove against the Wildcats?