Isaac Miller excited to be Northwestern's first 2027 offer

Northwestern likes to emphasize the value of its scholarship offers to football prospects. The Wildcats don't offer hundreds of players like many other programs do, and their offer process typically takes longer due to their extensive vetting process.

So the last thing that 2027 edge Isaac Miller expected when he visited Northwestern for the first time on Saturday for a spring practice was to walk away with a scholarship offer. But that's exactly what happened, when the long, rangy junior from Waukesha (Wis.) Catholic Memorial became the first 2027 prospect the program offered.

Miller admitted to WildcatReport that he was both "confused" and "excited" to get the offer.