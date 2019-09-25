@WildcatReport

It's almost time for Ty Berry to make his decision.



The four-star, Rivals150 guard from Bel Aire (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy has done his homework. He's been wined and dined on official visits. He talks to coaches just about every day.

Soon, he will choose whether he wants to play at Minnesota or Northwestern, the two final schools on his favorites list.

We talked to the 6-foot-3, 25th-ranked guard in the nation to get his insights about why those two Big Ten schools are his finalists and what considerations he is evaluating to make his final choice.

