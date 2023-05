@WildcatReport

Dillan Johnson had a lot on his mind when he arrived for his official visit to Northwestern last Friday.

The three-star defensive tackle from Joliet (Ill.) Catholic was evaluating the 17 schools on his offer list, including seven from Power Five schools. He was contemplating whether he would play just football in college, or compete in wrestling, too. He had an upcoming official visit to Wisconsin already scheduled.

Yet at about 1 p.m. on the first day of his visit, Johnson committed to head coach Pat Fitzgerald in a move that even surprised his parents. How did that happen?

"Everything just clicked for me," he said.