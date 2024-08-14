EVANSTON-Northwestern is still immersed in a quarterback battle as its season opener draws closer and closer, according to head coach David Braun.

That’s nothing new for Braun or the Wildcats. Just last season, a battle ran late into fall camp and they didn't disclose the decision to go with Ben Bryant as the starting QB until he left the sideline for the first drive in the season opener at Rutgers.

The Wildcats seem on pace to follow a similar model in 2024, only this time, the two combatants are redshirt sophomore Jack Lausch and grad transfer Mike Wright. It's neck-and-neck for who will the be the one to will run out of the Walter Athletic Center and onto the newly christened Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium as starter on Aug. 31 against Miami (Ohio).

Lausch burst onto the scene this spring in the eyes of the staff, tipping dominoes that led to presumed starter Brendan Sullivan entering the transfer portal and landing at Iowa.

"Jack works his tail off in everything he does," offensive coordinator Zach Lujan said in an interview before fall camp. "He's a smart kid, creative and competitive. His ceiling is as high as he takes it... I'm excited to keep working with him not just this fall but these next few years moving forward."

Then, in May, the Wildcats added Wright through the portal as a veteran signal caller with four years of college football under his belt.

No guarantees were made to either party and the battle has been on ever since.

"This is what Northwestern is," Wright said. "It doesn't matter if you're a returning starter or coming in as a freshman. You have to compete and work your tail off on the field. That was 1,000% made clear to me [out of the portal]."

Both quarterbacks welcome the competition and embrace the mentality that, no matter who wins the competition, it's all about finding ways for the team to win. The staff hasn't set benchmarks or a deadline to name its starter, but its message to Lausch and Wright has been consistent: compete hard and prioritize the team, and the rest will follow.

"Our main job is to get the team ready," Wright said. "We don't really operate with benchmarks. We come out here, we compete and we have fun playing football. I'm very confident that both of us are able to get the job done come the game."

"We compete, like Mike said," added Lausch. "We try and lead the best we can and put the team in the best position to win. That's our main focus and I think we've done a great job of that."

Braun made it clear that while the battle is close and the eventual backup will be vital to the team's success, there will be a clear No. 1 and No. 2. As of now, there is no appetite to split snaps Week 1.

So while one quarterback will soon be backing up the other, the respect was apparent between Wright and Lausch, despite knowing each other for just a few months.

"Mike has been an unbelievable teammate," Lausch said. "He has an awesome energy to him and he's made our room really fun. I love being around him.

"Then, obviously, Mike is electric on the field. He can make any play, he's a great leader and sees the field really well. It's been awesome watching him make plays."

Wright also sings Lausch's praises.