PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy01OFhXTloxSjRTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Northwestern unveils new temporary stadium

Northwestern announced a sponsorship deal with Northwestern Medicine for the next two seasons.
Northwestern announced a sponsorship deal with Northwestern Medicine for the next two seasons. (Northwestern Football)
Matthew Shelton • WildcatReport
Managing Editor

EVANSTON, Ill. - It was a busy day on the lakefront as Northwestern football announced a new naming rights sponsorship, hosted a guided media tour of their temporary stadium and had players and coaches available to address the media after practice.

The temporary stadium's new and official moniker is now Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Assistant Vice President and Deputy Athletics Director Jesse Marks gave a guided tour of the nearly complete site to attending media, detailing it's features and capacity.

"We're at 12 [thousand]-plus [capacity] right now with the ability to go up to 15," he said. "We could add more on the corners, standing room-only, but right now we are staying where we are, around 12-plus, until we figure out more about how this will operate."

It's been impressive to see the stadium, which previously hosted Northwestern's soccer and occasionally lacrosse teams, morph in a matter of months to a facility ready to host NCAA and Big Ten football games.

Just in the last three days, football lines have been added to the field, and the team practiced on it on Monday morning. Scaffolds rise between the east stands as preparations continue for two, 22-by-38-foot video boards will be installed. End zones and sponsorships are still to come.

Advertisement

*****

MORE ON THE TEMPORARY LAKEFRONT STADIUM:

New temporary stadium promises 'great experience on the lakefront' l How Northwestern's lakefront stadium went from a dream to reality l Braun 'really proud of university leadership' for lakefront stadium l Northwestern to build temporary lakefront stadium for 2024-25 seasons

*****

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TY2FmZm9sZGluZyBpcyB1cCBmb3Igb25lIG9mIHdoYXQgd2lsbCBi ZSB0d28gMjLigJkgeCAzOOKAmSB2aWRlbyBib2FyZHMgYXQgbWlkZmllbGQu IFRoZXJlIHdpbGwgYWxzbyBiZSB2aWRlbyByaWJib24gYm9hcmRzIG9uIHRo ZSBub3J0aCBhbmQgc291dGggc2lkZXMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzNKSENjUVFnczciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zSkhDY1FRZ3M3PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHRoZXcgU2hlbHRvbiAoQE1fU2hlbHRvbjMzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01fU2hlbHRvbjMzL3N0YXR1cy8x ODIzMDU1MDEzMDYyNjA3MjY5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3Vz dCAxMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Also continuing to grow are the north stands, which Marks said will have 62 rows when complete.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbm9ydGggc3RhbmRzIGFyZSBhbG1vc3QgY29tcGxldGUsIHdp bGwgYmUgNjIgcm93cyB3aGVuIGZpbmlzaGVkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9UUjlhUU0yMEV2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVFI5YVFNMjBFdjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0aGV3IFNoZWx0b24gKEBNX1NoZWx0b24zMykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NX1NoZWx0b24zMy9zdGF0 dXMvMTgyMzA1ODc1ODQzNzg4NDIxNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5B dWd1c3QgMTIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The space behind the south stands, or the remaining 40 or so yards of Hutcheson Field, has been covered with a temporary deck where there will be concessions, a beer garden and bathrooms.

Marks made comparisons to a concert-type setting. After all, builder InProduction is the same company that puts together pop-up sadiums for events like Lollapalooza and Coachella. Marks even said that he contacted Dillo Day organizers about what has made their concert on the campus lakefill so successful.

With increased luxury seating, nearly 400 more seats in suites or premium-style locations, Marks thinks that Northwestern could generate more revenue from its temporary stadium in 2024 than it did during the 2023 season, when, after a hazing scandal and the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald, the Wildcats averaged a paltry 23,257 fans per game, according to HailToPurple.com. Marks made it clear, however, that, a sold-out Ryan Field, with its 47,000-plus capacity, would out earn the temporary site by far.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3QgYSBiYWQgdmlldyBmcm9tIHRoZSBzZWNvbmQgZGVjayBvZiB0 aGUgc291dGggc3RhbmRzISA8YnI+PGJyPlRoZSBkZWNraW5nIGxhaWQgb3Zl ciBIdXRjaGVzb24gRmllbGQgd2lsbCBiZSBhIGNvbmNlc3Npb24gYXJlYSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV3pYWmZzcjBFeSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1d6WFpmc3IwRXk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWF0dGhldyBTaGVsdG9u IChATV9TaGVsdG9uMzMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TV9TaGVsdG9uMzMvc3RhdHVzLzE4MjMwNTgzNjg5MTY4MTYxMzg/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDEyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Marks and interim senior deputy athletic director Pat Goss lauded university president Michael Schill for his commitment and responsiveness to the project, saying the stadium would not have happened without him.

But he would not disclose what percentage of the funds came from existing university or athletic department coffers, and how much had to be additionally fundraised.

"It's been a complete effort and it's come from everywhere," Marks said. "It's come from on campus, from athletic revenues, and we have very generous supporters, led by a gift from [head coach David] Braun and his wife, Kristin.

"As you can imagine, it's been a costly project but one that our community rallied behind."

At a time when Northwestern has many other serious capital commitments underway for its athletic department -- like a new $800 million football stadium and a new softball stadium -- Goss echoed that it took a collaborative effort to make this complex a possibility on such short notice.

Marks declined to share the project's budget and does not think that the university will at a future date.

More to come from the availability from WildcatReport.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRod2VzdGVybi5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvbm9ydGh3ZXN0ZXJuLXVudmVpbHMtbmV3LXRlbXBvcmFy eS1zdGFkaXVtIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0 OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZub3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3Ml MkZub3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4tdW52ZWlscy1uZXctdGVtcG9yYXJ5LXN0YWRpdW0m YzU9MjAyMjczMzEyNyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=