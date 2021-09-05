Loss to MSU is no reason to panic

Northwestern fans saw plenty of things to be concerned about in the Wildcats’ ugly 38-21 season-opening loss to Michigan State on Friday night.

The Wildcats came out flat and fell behind 14-0 less than halfway through the first quarter. The defense surrendered 511 yards and, as our Michael Fitzpatrick quipped, made Kenny Walker III look like Herschel Walker II. The offensive line surrendered three sacks and seven tackles for loss. The offense failed repeatedly in the red zone and kicker Charlie Kuhbander missed two field goals.

As a result, WildcatReport’s message boards lit up with criticism. There were threads wondering whether Northwestern would win a single Big Ten game. Others advocated for the firing of defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil after his first game on the Wildcat sideline.

But we’re here to talk you off the ledge. There’s no reason for panic quite yet.

Why? The primary reason is that Northwestern has done this before under head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Very recently, in fact. It’s almost a trend.

Go back to 2018. After winning its opener, Northwestern dropped three in a row, including an ugly home loss to Akron, a MAC team that finished 4-8 that season. What did the Wildcats do? They won seven straight Big Ten games, captured the program’s first-ever West division title and wound up Holiday Bowl champions.

The year before that, in 2017, Northwestern went down to Duke in Week 2 and got clobbered, 41-17. After five weeks, they stood at 2-3. How did they respond? They didn’t lose again, winning eight in a row, including the Music City Bowl.

Want another one? In 2016, the Wildcats lost their first two games, to a MAC team (Western Michigan) and – horrors! – a FCS team (Illinois State). They stood at 1-3 after a month and rallied to win six of nine and capture the Pinstripe Bowl.

Slow starts have become as Fitzian as his flat-top haircut. Over the last five years, his Wildcats are 5-12 in September (they didn’t play any games in September last year because COVID-19 postponed the opener until late October). That stretch included losses to two MAC teams, an FCS team and Duke twice.

Yet over the same five years the program has enjoyed historic success. The Wildcats’ record from 2016 through 2020 is 36-25 (.590) and 27-17 (.613) in Big Ten play, with two Big Ten West championships and four straight bowl wins to their credit. They won only five of 17 games in September but went 31-13 in the other months for a gaudy .705 winning percentage.

Fitzgerald may spit out some clunkers early in the season, but by the end of the year, his teams are well-oiled machines playing their best football. He’s earned the benefit of the doubt. Only once in the last five years have the Wildcats finished with a losing record: in 2019, when a team featuring perhaps the worst quarterback play in recent Big Ten history suffered through a disastrous 3-9 season.



