Making sense of Monday's Brumbaugh Brum-bomb

At 1:03 p.m. Central time on Monday afternoon, a @Jeff GoodmanHoops tweet sent a shock wave through the Northwestern community: four-star point guard Rowan Brumbaugh, the No. 93 player in the nation and the crown jewel of the Wildcats' 2022 class, was decommitting from the Wildcat program.

Brumbaugh's decision came as a shock to fans, but, as WildcatReport learned, not to the Northwestern coaching staff. In retrospect, it probably shouldn't have come as that much of a surprise to anyone.

Brumbaugh telegraphed the possibility of this move back in November, when, instead of signing his National Letter of Intent, he signed a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid. The tender is a less restrictive document that makes a departure like this easier for a player.

The NLI is a legal document that bonds the student-athlete to the institution for a year. A tender doesn't bind the recruit to anything and can be signed any time. However, the school still has to live up to its end of the bargain if the athlete chooses to attend the school. That's why more and more athletes are opting to sign a tender, rather than an NLI.

So when Brumbaugh balked at signing an NLI and instead opted for the tender, that's when Northwestern's staff had their suspicions that their star recruit might not ever make it on campus in Evanston. Sources told WildcatReport that there were other signs, too, but that was the primary one.

At least coaches were somewhat prepared for the possibility when Brumbaugh dropped his Brum-bomb on Monday. And, looking at the bright side, at least he announced it after Christmas, so Wildcat fans could enjoy the holiday with their families without fretting about losing one of the highest-rated recruits in school history.

The angst on Monday was palpable across Twitter and on the WildcatReport message boards. "Why can't we have nice things?" was a common refrain.

But the mood at the Nicolet Center seemed to be more upbeat based on one source's reaction to the news: "We'll be ok."

Maybe that was trying to put a positive spin on a decidedly negative situation, but the fact that the Wildcats had an inkling that this could happen means they probably got a head start on contingency plans and were, at the very least, emotionally prepared for his defection.

Northwestern is no stranger to losing high-profile recruits, of course. You only have to go back two cycles for the last example.