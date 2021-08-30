Meet Rowan Brumbaugh, the kid who turned down Kansas for Northwestern

It takes a certain kind of basketball player to choose Northwestern over a blueblood program like Kansas.

It takes confidence. Cockiness, really. It takes the willingness to go against what everyone else expects. It takes someone who believes in himself, who knows in his heart that he is the one person who can turn around a program that has had four straight losing seasons and take it back to a place it has been only once before.

If you had to pick a word to describe it, it would be swagger. And new Northwestern point guard commit Rowan Brumbaugh has swagger. In spades.

The four-star, Top 100 point guard from Northfield (Mass.) Mt. Hermon committed to the Wildcats today on @TheFieldof68 with Jeff Goodman, picking Northwestern over finalists Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Maryland and Miami, as well as interest from the likes of Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina.

We set out to find out about the player who will forever be known as the kid who turned down Kansas to come to Northwestern.