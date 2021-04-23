With apologies to the Dos Equis guy, Austin Firestone may be the most interesting recruit in the world.

The fact that Firestone is a 6-foot-5, 275-pound, three-star prospect who plays both ways and has 24 total offers as both an offensive and defensive lineman may the most unremarkable thing about him.

For one, Firestone is home-schooled; he plays football for nearby Niceville High School in the Florida panhandle. He self-reports the equivalent of a 4.0 GPA and scored a 31 on his ACT.

Not only is he a student, but he also has a job. He works about 20 hours per week -- get this -- analyzing radar data for an engineering firm. In his spare time, he runs triathlons. And practices Muy Thai. Oh, and jujitsu.

Is there anything else the kid could do?