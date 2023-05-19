@WildcatReport

Northwestern rightfully got a lot of attention for landing four 2024 commitments on Sunday and Monday, after they were in town for an official visit over the weekend. But the Wildcats also got a commitment from grad transfer defensive tackle Reginald Pearson on Monday. He may have gotten lost in the shuffle a little bit, which is a shame because he is the most improbable commitment of them all. Pearson’s path isn’t long by today’s standards – Northwestern will be the third school of his career. But the stops he’s made have been unconventional, to say the least, especially for a Wildcat. It’s a journey similar to that of Taishan Holmes, a defensive tackle who played for Northwestern last season. But that’s about it. Pearson began his career at Georgia Military College, a junior college in Milledgville, Ga. He spent two years at GMC, and then the last two years at Bethune-Cookman, an HBCU, where he earned his degree in interdisciplinary studies. He has two years of eligibility remaining. A JUCO and an FCS program isn’t the typical resume for a Northwestern player, transfer or not. Just three years after playing schools like Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, Arkansas Baptist and Hocking College, Pearson will be playing Penn State, Nebraska and Wisconsin in the fall. It’s quite a leap, but one that Pearson shrugs off. To him, it all makes sense. He lived it, step by step. “I haven’t really thought about it until you just said it,” he said over the phone. “I just thank God. It’s definitely a blessing.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0ZWQgbGV04oCZcyBnbyBjYXRz4pqq77iP8J+foyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05VRkJGYW1pbHk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5VRkJGYW1pbHk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby91ZWVFZm1EN3RqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdWVlRWZtRDd0ajwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSZWdpbmFsZCBQZWFyc29uIChAUmpQZWFyc29uMzM0 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JqUGVhcnNvbjMzNC9z dGF0dXMvMTY1ODIyNjI1NzY5NDE4NzUyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5NYXkgMTUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

After Pearson entered the transfer portal on April 26, he got offers from a host of other HBCU programs – Alabama State (where his father played), Grambling State, Tennessee State, Lane College and Norfolk State – as well as McNeese State, another FCS program. His lone other FBS offer was from Old Dominion, a new member of the Sun Belt conference. Then, new Northwestern defensive line coach Christian Smith came calling and invited Pearson up to Evanston for an official visit. While Pearson was on campus, the Wildcats offered him a scholarship. Less than a week later, he committed. It all happened pretty quickly. Pearson said that Northwestern impressed him through the entire recruiting process, from his first conversations with Smith through his commitment. And the visit, he said, “was great." “I enjoyed everything up there,” he said. “The facilities, the coaches. I just loved the whole atmosphere.” So did Pearson’s parents. He likened meeting all the coaches during his visit to "speed dating, and my parents fell in love,” he cracked. Pearson will help fill a critical need at defensive tackle for the Wildcats. This spring, there were just two scholarship defensive tackles on the roster. But Smith added a pair of grad transfers in May with Pearson and Matthew Lawson from Fresno State. Two more highly touted incoming freshman, Tyler Gant and Dylan Roberts, will also be reporting in June. Pearson is 6-foot-2, and though he was listed at 280 pounds by Bethune-Cookman last fall, he says he now weighs about 320. He maintains that he will get down to 300 for to play for Northwestern next season. “Coach Smith likes my twitch and my get off, and I have violent hands,” said Pearson. “He wants to see more consistency, but he wants me to continue to be violent and get off the ball.” Pearson’s statistics at Bethune-Cookman won’t wow anyone. He had 19 tackles and 2.0 TFL in 2021, and just eight tackles and 1.5 TFL last season. But his job isn’t to collect stats: it’s to plug gaps and wreak havoc. Besides, Pearson says that Northwestern’s staff only looked at one game when evaluating him as a player: the season-opening 70-13 loss to Miami. That was the only game the 2-9 Wildcats played against an FBS team all year. Smith obviously liked what he saw. Even in that game, Pearson is credited with just one tackle in the box score. But his quickness and burst is evident on film. That’s what ultimately earned him the offer from Northwestern. “It’s not just about making big plays," said Pearson. "The biggest thing, at this level, or any level, is consistency. If you’re consistent, great plays will come.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIGJleW9uZCBtZWFzdXJlIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2Zm ZXIgZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05VRkJGYW1p bHk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5VRkJGYW1pbHk8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hmaXR6NTE/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoZml0ejUxPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xvZ2FuTWFjNjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QExvZ2FuTWFjNjg8L2E+IPCfn6PimqrvuI/wn5CFIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby90YU9TNm5KVkVWIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGFPUzZuSlZF VjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSZWdpbmFsZCBQZWFyc29uIChAUmpQZWFyc29u MzM0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JqUGVhcnNvbjMz NC9zdGF0dXMvMTY1NjQwODkyNjA1OTk5OTIzND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==