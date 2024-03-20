"Now in the NCAA Tournament, you're playing teams that are trying to get to know you in three days off of film and phone calls. I think the main thing is you have to stay true to who you and what you've done to this point."

"When you get in your league, everyone knows each other so well. The Big Ten is so well scouted, we play teams twice, you almost have to have more wrinkles during that because of the scouting component.

"I think coming into a tournament you have to have a few wrinkles here and there," he said. "Quite honestly, it's a little, not easier, but you're playing a team that hasn't seen you play.

However, he also noted that playing a fresh opponent like FAU opens the door to go back to his team's bread-and-butter, outside of the familiarity of the Big Ten, where everyone knows everything you run, inside and out.

FAU is on the heels of their own Final Four trip last season, and Collins noted teams like that are even more eager once they finally get back to the postseason to start another run.

"Going out for the jump ball and TV was on a delay, so there was a 30-second window before the jump. I just looked around in that moment, and I was like, 'Oh my god. This is the game I've always dreamed of playing in.' It'll be that way for our guys, then once you get in the game you have to lock in."

"There's not a kid or coach in the gym, myself included, that didn't grow up and that's [our] dream: March Madness," he said. "I'll never forget, one of the greatest moments for me was in 1994 [as a player], when we went to the Final Four.

EVANSTON-Head coach Chris Collins reminisced about the magic of the postseason at the Trienens Performance Center on Wednesday, before his No. 9-seed Northwestern team left for Brooklyn and their first-round NCAA Tournament game against eighth-seed Florida Atlantic.

Nicholson out for season but on the road to NYC: Collins made it official: center Matt Nicholson will not return this season.

That fact was widely hypothesized after the 7-footer was injured against Iowa on March 2, and was only reinforced when he was seen on crutches at Senior Night on March 9, did not travel for the Big Ten Tournament and took the court for the Selection Sunday celebration on a scooter.

While the writing was clearly on the wall, Nicholson's injury was only disclosed as a foot injury, with no timetable for a return. Brooks Barnhizer said that the big man underwent surgery at some point.

"Matt is not going to be able to play," Collins said. "Matt is dying because he wants to be out there with his teammates, but as we talked to the medical team, gauging where he's at with pain, he's going to be out.

"I hate it, just like I hate it for Ty [Berry]. Two guys who are seniors who worked so hard, were such an integral part of our team, and they don't get a chance to play on the biggest stage. But he'll be with us."

Berry, with his knee still in a brace as he rehabs a torn meniscus he suffered against Nebraska last month, will be flying out to New York with the team. Nicholson, with a more recent injury, will be taking an unconventional route to the Barclays Center.

"To speak to Matt’s character, he’s driving [to Brooklyn] right now because he can’t fly with his injury," Barnhizer said. "For someone to do that, it shows the character of the guys on this team. His role is still going to be huge. He's just like Ty, he's been super vocal in sharing his insights on what he sees in the game."

Nicholson will be joined on the road trip by his mother, who will likely be taking on the driving duties as Nicholson's foot continues to heal.





Small ball on the table to try and slow Goldin: One of the keys to Florida Atlantic's recent success has been a hot streak from 7-foot-1, 240-pound center Vladislav Goldin. Goldin has scored 20+ points in seven of the Owls' last eight games.

With Nicholson out, grad transfer forward Blake Preston and redshirt freshman center Luke Hunger will make up the big man battery to try and slow him down. Another option is going small to try and pull Goldin out of the paint and into foul trouble by moving sophomore forward Nick Martinelli to the five position in a small-ball lineup.

"We didn't play that lineup much in the Wisconsin game, but because of sheer bodies on the front line, I think we have to be ready," Collins said. "Based on the how the game is going or foul trouble, we might have to go small a little bit.

"We've practiced that, we played that lineup a little bit in the last couple games when we needed to. So, yes, that's definitely an option to go to a smaller lineup."

Martinelli has averaged 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game since moving to the starting lineup as a forward after Berry went down. His herky-jerky offensive style of play could be key to drawing fouls on the massive Goldin and forcing adjustments from FAU.





Buie unfazed by All-American snub: The AP released their three All-American teams yesterday and Buie was not named to any of them. It was a surprise to many after Buie's heroic performances down the stretch to lead Northwestern to the tournament through injuries, and his status as one of two unanimous selections to the All-Big Ten First Team. The other, Purdue's Zach Edey, is the prohibitive National Player of the Year.

Buie averages 19.2 points and 5.1 assists per game, and shoots 44.3% from three. The points and assist marks are both in the NCAA's Top 50, and he ranks fourth in three-point efficiency. He's averaging 36.6 minutes per game to lead the Big Ten, and ranks 13th in the NCAA as a whole.

There are few players who could sustain the focus of defenses the way Buie does and still deliver each and every night. Arizona's Caleb Love was named to the All-American third team. Now, in terms of pro potential, Love could have an edge. But, as Collins pointed out after Northwestern's win over Minnesota in the regular-season finale, he wouldn't take any other point guard in the nation for his team.

Regardless of the debates that may rage, Buie is taking the snub in stride.

"I feel I'm the best point guard in the country," Buie said. "Those lists are what they are. I've been dealing with that type of stuff my whole life. It's basically the reason I am the way I am. It give me the competitive edge and it's more fuel going into the tournament."

That's likely not what Florida Atlantic wants to hear.





Collins defends music tastes: CBS Sports' Matt Nolander polled the 68 NCAA Tournament coaches on their favorite artists. Collins' selection, R&B star Babyface, generated plenty of surprised and amused reactions from fans across the country on X.

The coach added that it's not just the music Babyface performed, but the work he helped write and produce that earned him the nod in his mond.

"I like his music, but what people don’t understand is he’s also a writer," he added. "He wrote a lot of Boyz II Men, Bobby Brown, Tevin Campbell. I’m 90s RnB, that’s my guy."

He's still working to get his team on board with his top choice.

"All the guys know," he said. "They're into this new stuff, so there are a lot of arguments about where music was during our time versus their time. I think they're good with it.

"I'm proud, I'm not ashamed. I'm gonna roll with [Babyface], and it's true."