New 2026 safety commit Gabe Davis-Ray: ‘This is the place I wanted to be’

Safety Gabe Davis-Ray went into his May 9 official visit thinking Northwestern was the place for him, and the trip affirmed it.

"I felt it going into the visit and the interaction with the staff, how the process has gone from the beginning since I was initially offered...it just felt right," he said. "Getting back there and spending some time with the guys, that was confirmation that this is the place I wanted to be."

So the three-star from Gahanna (Ohio) Columbus Academy pulled the trigger and committed to head coach David Braun that Saturday night, on May 10. He waited until May 21 to announce it to the world.

