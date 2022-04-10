New OLB commit Nigel Glover: 'I'm meant to be a Wildcat'

Northwestern asks a lot of its outside linebackers in defending spread offenses. They have to be able to tackle in the box, run sideline-to-sideline and drop into pass coverage. The Wildcats feel like they landed a player who can do all that and more in Nigel Glover. The three-star prospect from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont pulled the trigger on his visit on Saturday to become the sixth member of the Wildcats' Class of 2023. He tweeted his decision on Sunday.

Glover chose Northwestern over 24 other offers, including 13 from Power Five programs. He said there were "a ton of reasons" he decided to commit to head coach Pat Fitzgerald after watching the Wildcats' Saturday morning practice. "Overall, I just love it. It’s special and different from everywhere else," said Glover, who visited NU once before, in March. "I love the whole coaching staff, they are amazing." In particular, Glover has built a strong bond with linebackers coach Tim McGarigle and head coach Pat Fitzgerald. He looks forward to learning how to play the position from two of the greatest linebackers to ever wear Purple. "Coach McGargile and Coach Fitzgerald are great!" he said by Twitter DM. "The two best coaches and two of the best college football linebackers ever!" Glover rated his first visit to Northwestern a 10 on a scale of 1-10. While he was impressed by the program's $270-million Walter Athletic Center, he said at the time that it was the people around the program that stood out to him the most. That includes Wildcat defensive end Jaiden Cameron, who was a senior at Northmont when Glover was a freshman and served as a role model to him. He echoed those same sentiments on Saturday, after making his decision. "The people there are great," he said. "I developed a really good relationship with a few players and commits in my class. Northwestern always kept it real with me, and I really appreciate that. "It’s the best of both worlds: top 10 academics and top 10 football. I really feel the love there and know I’m meant to be a Wildcat."