WildcatReport - Northwestern 2020 Season Preview: Offensive Line

Fourth in a series of Northwestern position-by-position breakdowns going into the 2020 season. MORE: Quarterbacks l Running backs l Receivers



With all the issues the offense faced in 2019, the offensive line’s play up front was a pleasant display of dependability. Despite having to add three new starters and make a position switch at tackle, the line proved to be the steadiest unit on the offense. Much of this production was because of the guidance of new position coach Kurt Anderson. In his first full season in charge of the O-line, he helped improve the Wildcats’ run game from 119th in the country to 44th, and this, after losing their starting running back to injury. He also helped them cut their sacks allowed from 36 in a successful 2018 to just 23, jumping 31 spots to 55th nationally. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald loves Anderson’s energy and the relationships he’s made with his players, but most importantly, the pride he carries for that position. He takes a very personal, hands-on approach to his craft, and his #TrenchCats show the fruits of his labor. So with most of the same cast returning, let’s see what this experienced group has to offer coming back in 2020.



The good

With four starters returning this season and a wealth of depth from years of solid recruiting, this unit looks to be at least as productive, and probably better, than they were in 2019. For what it’s worth, they’re the 47th-ranked O-line this pre-season by Pro Football Focus (PFF), carrying the 19th-ranked tackle duo by the same publication. Of course, this is heavily swayed by potential early-round NFL draft pick, LT Rashawn Slater, but there seems to be a lot of confidence in Anderson’s influence as well. These hogs ranked near the middle of the pack in most O-line statistical categories, according to Football Outsiders last year. They were 70th in line yards (2.53), meaning they cleared the line of scrimmage by about two-and-a-half yards before the ball carrier was touched. They also ranked 73rd in sack rate (19.7%), but 47th in passing down sack rate (6.5%), which is pretty impressive, considering their quarterbacks struggled so mightily. The running game ranked 44th nationally in yards per game, which is respectable considering they threw the ball 26 times a game. Runners averaged 4.1 per carry, and 4.7, if you take out QB runs and sacks. With a more experienced and physically strengthened corps of RBs, coupled with more inventive play-calling, expect these numbers to increase this season.



Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson (NUSports.com)

Areas to improve

The line had some poor statistical rankings, too, but that can be attributed to the putrid passing game, which, in turn, affected the run game. They ranked 114th in standard-down sack rates (8%), but again, that was skewed because teams could bring loads of pressure on second-, and third-and-long passing situations, not having to worry about receivers who had trouble getting into their deeper routes in a timely manner. The line also ranked 119th in Football Outsiders’ Power Success Rate (56.7%), which is the percent at which they earned a first down when they faced a second-, third-, or fourth down-and-2 or less. Still, some of this can be chalked up to unimaginative play calling; even when needing to get two yards, there should be more than just a couple plays your team can run to get it. Penalties for this group must be cleaned up, as there were too many undisciplined errors, mostly pre-snap. They’ll also be interested in improving their red-zone offensive production, as the offense scored just 77% of the time (101st in the NCAA), with touchdowns coming on just 52% of those occasions.



What it comes down to

These front five will be counted on to steer this offense and deliver the run game that Fitzgerald and offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian want to have. In addition, they must continue protect their quarterback and give him just a second longer to throw, allowing receivers the time to run their routes with precision and giving the QB enough time to make the proper read progressions. It will be interesting to see how that right side will look, and we wonder if we’ll see a youth movement in the process. With Anderson’s tutelage and Bajakian’s successful offensive schemes, look for this group to be one of the more consistent units in the conference, assuming they stay healthy.



The starters

Rashawn Slater (Getty Images)

At LT, senior Rashawn Slater (6-foot-4, 315 pounds, 37 starts) enters his second year of blind-side protection and his fourth as a starter for the Cats. A pre-season All-American, he earned one of the highest blocking grades in the country last year with a 90.1 (out of 100) by PFF. He allowed just five pressures all season long in 355 total snaps, and that included going against Heisman finalist Chase Young (Ohio State), first-team All-Big Ten DE AJ Epenesa (Iowa) and second-teamers, Kenny Willekes (MSU) and Carter Coughlin (Minnesota). Slater has good length, steady hands and plays with proper leverage, though his feet could use a little work. He’s the seventh-rated OL by PFF, and he will be one of the more sought-after offensive tackles in this year’s draft. Senior LG Nik Urban (6-foot-3, 305 pounds, 15 starts at OG) moved over from the right side to play alongside Slater last year to help protect the quarterbacks’ backside. He’s got pretty good feet and attacks his strike zone well in run blocking. On top of his progressing skill set, he’s appeared in 23 games over three years, giving them experience and a steady steed on the left side of that line. Junior Sam Gerak (6-foot-3, 291 pounds, 11 starts at LG) should move from LG back to C to replace departed starter Jared Thomas. Gerak came to Evanston ranked as the No. 10 center in the country and tops in the state of Ohio. He’s had some ups and downs, and proved to be a better run blocker than pass protector, but perhaps the move back to center, a more familiar position, will prove to be fruitful for both Gerak and the unit as a whole. Redshirt sophomore RG Sam Stovall (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) appeared in nine games last year and performed admirably in (and on) the line of duty. He was a steal for the Cats when they signed him a couple years ago as just a two-star prospect, and he drew a lot of buzz out of camp last season before getting hurt and missing the start of the season. Like Gerak, Stovall is more of a paver than a protector, and the two of them playing side-by-side should spell good things for the run game. Senior RT Gunnar Vogel (6-foot-6, 300 pounds, 9 starts at RT) was a tad inconsistent on the right side of line but took on the brunt of the opposing pressure, opposite Slater. He was beaten by some pass rush schemes, and the poor play-calling didn’t do much to help limit the exposure. Injury caused his season to be cut short in the final three games, but rehab seems to have gone well and he’ll be back fighting to solidify his spot again.



The competitive depth

Redshirt junior RT Ethan Wiederkehr (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) started three games last season and played in all 12, so he does have experience here and could challenge Vogel for his spot at right tackle. The Wildcats had two of their top rushing outputs in their final three games, and Wiederkehr was anchoring that spot in both of them. So we’ll see what materializes in camp. Sophomore LG Charlie Schmidt (6-foot-4, 290 pounds) appeared in nine contests, often as an extra blocker in their “heavy” formations, where tough yards were needed. He was solid, though never really challenged in many one-on-one situations without help. He certainly gives them depth and added blocking versatility. Aside from redshirt first-year RG Conrad Rowley (6-foot-3, 300 pounds), who appeared in two games last season, the Cats are stacked with a handful of youngsters who have just a single performance in their NU careers, including redshirt sophomore LT Payne He’bert (6-foot-4, 300 pounds), redshirt first-year OG Dom D’Antonio (6-foot-4, 290 pounds), and taller, redshirt first-year OTs, Zachary Franks (6-foot-6, 290 pounds) and Connor Foster (6-foot-7, 300 pounds). All will be jockeying for spots on the two-deep.



The rookies

Peter Skoronski (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Though new to the program, this incoming trio of OL recruits is considered to be one of the top incoming groups in the country. They’re headlined by C Peter Skoronski (6-foot-4, 275 pounds), an athletic four-star recruit from Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South. Ranked the third-best in the country at his position, he’s been called a “full-fledged freak,” according to one college scout. Another characterizes him as “strong, smart, nasty, and athletic, with good feet, who’s sudden and powerful -- and he’s not even developed yet.” He’s also long and versatile, which means he could play in his familiar interior spot, or even outside at tackle and likely perform just as well. Skoronski is already being tabbed as a future NFL star by a few pro scouts. Anderson has compared him to former first-round draft choice and current Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow, whom Anderson coached at Arkansas, as well as Billy Price, a former Ohio State standout and another NFL first-rounder. Skoronski will probably start the season as the backup man at center, but he’ll likely give Gerak and/or Stovall a good push for a starting job. Then there’s OG Josh Priebe (6-foot-5, 280 pounds), a high three-star recruit from Edwardsburg (Mich.). Priebe is described as a nasty, downhill run-blocker, known for plowing defenders and moving the line of scrimmage. He has good leg drive and plays with leverage, making him a strong candidate at guard in this offense. Both Skoronski and Priebe were heavily recruited by Big Ten schools, as well as some from the SEC and ACC, but both chose to come to Evanston to work with Anderson. The third of the group is OT Ben Wrather (6-foot-6, 285 pounds), from Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty. He chose NU over PSU and has good movement and footwork. Evidently, the NU trenches appear to be in very good hands, if all happens the way it’s projected. Though no NU offensive lineman has been drafted since Zach Strief back in 2006, the Wildcats may have a few over the next four years.

