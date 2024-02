Northwestern picked up the third PWO commitment for their defensive line on Monday when Jack Trautmann committed to the Wildcats.

Trautmann plays at nearby Elmhurst (Ill.) York, just 25 miles away from Ryan Field. He visited Northwestern over the weekend and knew it was the place from him, committing to head coach David Braun the moment he offered him a walkon spot on the roster.

"He was super stoked," Trautmann said about Braun. "I didn't expect him to be that excited but he was very happy I did it there in the room. It was like a dream come true."

