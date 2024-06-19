Northwestern added some depth to its wide receiver room earlier this month when they picked up grad transfer wide receiver Tate Crane from Division II Truman State.

Crane, who led the Bulldogs in catches, yards and touchdowns last season, will be a preferred walkon for the Wildcats while he works on his Master's degree at NU.

The upcoming season will be Crane's fifth season of college football. He has one more year of eligibility in his back pocket, so he could suit up for 2024 or sit out a year in hopes of contributing in 2025.

Should it be 2024, he will provide another experienced set of hands to a wide receiver room that will star seniors Bryce Kirtz and AJ Henning.

Read more about Crane, his path to Northwestern and his potential role for the Wildcats in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!