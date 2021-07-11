Northwestern adds versatile running back Joseph Himon to 2022 class

The 2020 MaxPreps Arkansas Player of the Year, Himon chose Northwestern over Louisville, Missouri and Vanderbilt, the three other schools he visited officially in June.

Himon, a three-star prospect from Little Rock powerhouse Pulaski Academy, committed to the Wildcats more than a week ago but didn't send out his tweet making it "official" until Sunday.

Northwestern doesn't pull many players out of Arkansas, but the Wildcats landed one of the state's most productive running backs today when Joseph Himon announced his commitment to the program.

Himon took a mid-week official visit to Northwestern on June 15-17. He told WildcatReport that his experience exceeded his expectations and it no doubt was a deciding factor in his commitment.

"The best part of the visit was just being on campus and being able to interact with the players and coaching staff, and also seeing the amazing facilities and campus," said Himon. "The campus and the facilities were beautiful, like nothing I have seen before."

Himon is the 14th member of the Wildcats' class and its first running back. He comes in as one of the most versatile backs in the nation, putting up impressive numbers as both a runner and receiver.

Last season, Himon amassed just a shade under 3,000 total yards and 32 touchdowns in helping Pulaski to a 13-0 record and the Arkansas 5A state title, his second and the Bruins’ sixth in seven years. He ran for 1,925 yards and 23 TDs, averaging a whopping 10.2 yards per carry. He also caught 80 passes for 1,068 yards and nine more scores.

In the Bruins' 64-27 overtime win over Little Rock Christian in the state championship game, Himon ran the ball 16 times for 76 yards and three TDs, and caught six passes for 129 yards and a 42-yard score.

That versatility is what attracted Northwestern running backs coach Lou Ayeni to Himon, and it's also what will likely get him on the field early in his career.

"Coach Ayeni likes how I am a versatile back, I can do multiple (things), like outside zone, screens, line up in slot, kicking game, etc.," Himon told WildcatReport last month.

Himon will add a different element to Northwestern's backfield. Cam Porter, Evan Hull and Anthony Tyus III are downhill power runners who each weigh more than 210 pounds. Their bread-and-butter is between the tackles.

At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, the smaller, quicker Himon excels in the open field. He is a cutback runner with vision and elusiveness, and a good fit for outside zone runs, where he can utilize his rapid acceleration. He also possesses very good hands in the passing game as a receiver.

Northwestern’s plan for Himon will be similar to how they used former star running back Venric Mark. They will line him up in the backfield, in the slot or even out wide in an effort to get him the ball in space.

Himon is the 13th three-star prospect in the Wildcats' 14-member Class of 2022. The class was ranked 28th in the nation by Rivals before Himon's commitment.

Northwestern hosted 25 uncommitted official visitors in June, and Himon is the 11th of those visitors to commit to the Wildcats so far. That adds up to an impressive conversion rate of 44%.