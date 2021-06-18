 WildcatReport - Northwestern 'like nothing I have seen before' says RB Joseph Himon
Northwestern 'like nothing I have seen before' says RB Joseph Himon

Northwestern is still seeking a running back for its 2022 class, and Wildcat running backs coach Lou Ayeni thinks that versatile prospect Joseph Himon could be a perfect fit.

Himon, a three-star running back from Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy, just wrapped up his mid-week official visit to Northwestern on Thursday. He was the first running back to visit Evanston this June, a sure sign of how interested the program is in him.

What did Himon think of his experience? He told WildcatReport that Northwestern's "amazing" facilities and campus were like nothing he's ever seen.

