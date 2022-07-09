Northwestern at the forefront for red-hot 2023 big man Michael Nwoko
Michael Nwoko is one of the most heavily recruited big men in the 2023 class right now.
The three-star, 6-foot-10 center turned in an outstanding performance for Canada at the FIBA U18 world championships last month and picked up several offers afterward, including UCLA, Maryland and NC State. He collected an offer from Seton Hall on Thursday and Oregon on Friday after strong outings at an EYBL event.
But Northwestern got in on Nwoko early, offering him in May and getting him on campus for an official visit just a couple weeks ago.
We talked to the red-hot big man about his visit and where the Wildcats stand.
MORE ON NU HOOP RECRUITING: Looking at Northwestern's four recent guard offers
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news