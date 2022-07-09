Northwestern at the forefront for red-hot 2023 big man Michael Nwoko

Michael Nwoko is one of the most heavily recruited big men in the 2023 class right now.

The three-star, 6-foot-10 center turned in an outstanding performance for Canada at the FIBA U18 world championships last month and picked up several offers afterward, including UCLA, Maryland and NC State. He collected an offer from Seton Hall on Thursday and Oregon on Friday after strong outings at an EYBL event.

But Northwestern got in on Nwoko early, offering him in May and getting him on campus for an official visit just a couple weeks ago.

We talked to the red-hot big man about his visit and where the Wildcats stand.