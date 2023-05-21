Northwestern 'checks all the boxes' for new OL commit Idrys Cotton
Northwestern landed its fifth commitment, and its third offensive lineman of the week when Idrys Cotton committed to the Wildcats on Sunday
Cotton, a three-star prospect from Plymouth (Mich.) Canton, announced his commitment on Twitter. He said that the Wildcats simply checked all of his boxes in the recruiting process, which is why he chose the program over 23 other offers, including six from the Power Five.
"Northwestern checks all of my boxes," he told WildcatReport shortly before announcing his commitment. "It has the education, a great culture and a staff that can get me to the next level."
