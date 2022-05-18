Northwestern coaches visit 4-star Texas DE Ashton Porter

Ashton Porter was one of 18 official visitors on campus at Northwestern over the weekend. He had what he called a "great" experience, and said he felt like an important part of the coaches' future plans.

But just to make sure they got the point across, two Wildcat coaches traveled down to Cypress, Texas, yesterday to show the four-star defensive end just how much of a priority he is to the program.

The message was received, loud and clear. But will it be enough to make Porter the fifth official visitor to commit? We talked to him about where things stand.