Northwestern offered a pair of four-star, Rivals250 defensive ends last week, one on the West Coast, one on the East.

WildcatReport posted a story about Josh McCarron, from Everett, Wash., on Wednesday. Now we turn out attention to the prospect from the East, Kechaun Bennett, of Suffield (Conn.) Academy.

Bennett, a 6-foot-4, 225-pounder, has an impressive offer list, featuring 18 Power Five programs. But judging by his criteria for selecting a school, Northwestern may be able to get its foot in the door.