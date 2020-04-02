News More News
Northwestern checks several boxes for Rivals250 DE Kechaun Bennett

Kechaun Bennett
Kechaun Bennett (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Northwestern offered a pair of four-star, Rivals250 defensive ends last week, one on the West Coast, one on the East.

WildcatReport posted a story about Josh McCarron, from Everett, Wash., on Wednesday. Now we turn out attention to the prospect from the East, Kechaun Bennett, of Suffield (Conn.) Academy.

Bennett, a 6-foot-4, 225-pounder, has an impressive offer list, featuring 18 Power Five programs. But judging by his criteria for selecting a school, Northwestern may be able to get its foot in the door.

