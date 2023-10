Tito Williams announced his commitment to Northwestern, joining Aiden Newbill to be the second new member of the Wildcats' Class of 2024 within a little more than an hour.

Williams, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety, is the second defensive back and the first safety in the current iteration of Northwestern's recruiting class. He took a visit to campus for the Wildcats' dramatic overtime victory over Minnesota on Sept. 23 and committed 11 days later.

The three-star prospect from Tennessee is the third player to commit to interim head coach David Braun since he took over the program in mid-July.