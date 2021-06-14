Northwestern exceeds expectations for Texas OL Connor Robertson
After months of Zoom calls, FaceTimes and watching videos, Connor Robertson had some pretty high hopes for his Northwestern official visit over the weekend.
But the experience still managed to exceed the three-star Texas tackle's expectations.
"My (official visit) went amazing," said Robertson on Sunday night, shortly after returning from Evanston. "It was great to see the school and meet the coaches in person finally!"
