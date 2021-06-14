 WildcatReport - Northwestern exceeds expectations for Texas OL Connor Robertson
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-14 07:37:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Northwestern exceeds expectations for Texas OL Connor Robertson

Connor Robertson
Connor Robertson (Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

MORE: Five OL among Northwestern official visitors l Northwestern Official Visitors l Connor Robertson is not your typical Texas O-lineman


After months of Zoom calls, FaceTimes and watching videos, Connor Robertson had some pretty high hopes for his Northwestern official visit over the weekend.

But the experience still managed to exceed the three-star Texas tackle's expectations.

"My (official visit) went amazing," said Robertson on Sunday night, shortly after returning from Evanston. "It was great to see the school and meet the coaches in person finally!"

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}