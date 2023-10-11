One of the pillars of Northwestern's run to the NCAA Tournament last season was its swarming defense.

The Wildcats jumped from 198th in points allowed per game in 2021-22, to 23rd in 2022-23. Now, with the season right around the corner, the question is if they can sustain that success without graduated Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year Chase Audige.

Head coach Chris Collins knows how important Audige was to last year's team, a team that ranked ninth nationally in turnover margin, and he knows it will take a village to replace him this season.

"You can't have one person give you what Chase gave you," he said. "He had a knack for deflections and steals with his activity on that end. There's a reason he got Co-DPOY, he's a special talent.

"I do think that a lot of things we do schematically can continue to be a real strength for our team."

Audige may have moved on to the professional ranks -- he's currently on an Exhibit 10 deal with the Washington Wizards -- but assistant coach and defensive guru Chris Lowery is back for his second season on Northwestern's staff, and he's on the same page as Collins.

"The biggest thing is that we have [our system] installed," Lowery said. "We have enough guys coming back who know what we're doing.

"Obviously, when you lose a guy like Chase who was the best in the league, one of the best in the country, that hurts. But our principles and how we approach things will still be solid."