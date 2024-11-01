Northwestern 'felt like home' for 2025 OT Hayden Wright

Three-star offensive tackle Hayden Wright from Kingwood (Tex.) committed to Northwestern to become the 19th member of their Class of 2025 on Oct. 29, a little more than three weeks after his visit to Northwestern for the Indiana game.

"They have a great staff and I really bonded with them," Wright said. "Evanston felt like home... Then [head] coach [David] Braun is a great guy. Got to meet him in person. He's great people, a great leader, and he's a very good young coach with good upside and a great future ahead.

"I decided I wanted to be a part of it."

Wright decommitted from Air Force over the summer and the Wildcats pounced on his reopened recruitment. He ended up with 11 other offers, including another Power Four offer from Houston, but picked the Wildcats over all of them.

