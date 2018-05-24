When Northwestern offered 2019 San Diego (Calif.) Madison athlete Kenan Christon on May 7, Wildcat coaches did so knowing they would face plenty of heavyweight competition to secure his signature upon a letter of intent.

After all, traditional powers Alabama, Nebraska, Notre Dame and USC are among his nearly two dozen offers.

Still, Christon, ranked by Rivals.com in the Top 75 of California’s 2019 prospects, is taking a serious look at Northwestern and would even like to visit the school at some point.