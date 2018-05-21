EVANSTON, Ill.-Sullivan-Ubben Head Men's Basketball Coach Chris Collins has announced the hire of Emanuel Dildy to Northwestern's staff as an assistant coach.

"We are thrilled to add Emanuel and his wife, Rebekah, to the Northwestern Basketball family," Collins said. "Emanuel is a Chicago guy who comes from a great basketball family. He's got great energy, passion and enthusiasm for the game. He's going to bring a strong work ethic and character to our program. We're excited to have him join us as we move forward."

"I am tremendously excited to join the Northwestern University men's basketball staff," said Dildy. "I'm extremely eager for the opportunity to help Coach Collins and staff continue to push the NU program to new heights both on and off the court."

Dildy replaces Armon Gates who recently was hired as an assistant coach at Nebraska.

A Chicago native, Dildy joins Northwestern after spending the 2017-18 season as an assistant coach at Valparaiso. During his lone season with the Crusaders, Dildy was key in the player development of Tavon Walker and Bakari Evelyn, helping them earn Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team and All-Newcomer Team honors, respectively.

During the 2016-17 season, Dildy coached in the Southeastern Conference as an assistant coach at the University of Missouri. Under Dildy's tutelage, Jordan Barnett developed into one of the SEC's most productive perimeter players, leading the team in scoring with an average of 12.2 points per game.

Prior to arriving at Mizzou, Dildy worked for three seasons (2013-16) as an assistant coach at Loyola Chicago. Dildy's player development and recruiting efforts helped lead Loyola to a College Basketball Invitational title in 2014-15 and later helped Loyola earn an NCAA Final Four appearance during the 2017-18 season.

Aundre Jackson ranked among the national leaders and set a Loyola single-season record for field goal percentage (.669) while also setting the school's career field goal percentage mark (.620). Jackson's production led to 2017 MVC Sixth Man of the Year and MVC All-Newcomer Team accolades.

Donte Ingram blossomed into a 2018 MVC Tournament MVP and Second-Team All-MVC honoree. He is one of only 11 Ramblers to record over 1,200 points and 600 rebounds in a Loyola uniform for his career.

Dildy also help coach guard Milton Doyle develop into Loyola's first player to earn First-Team All-MVC recognition. He finished his career with 1,606 points, which places him eighth on Loyola's all-time scoring chart and he also ranks fifth with 459 assists. Doyle capped his career by becoming the first Rambler since 2007 to earn NABC First-Team All-District recognition.

Dildy spent the 2012-13 season as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Eastern Illinois, as he broke into the Division I coaching ranks. While at EIU, Dildy was instrumental in the player development of Sherman Blanford, who led the team in rebounding and also went on to earn 2012-13 All-Ohio Valley Newcomer Team and 2013-14 Second-Team All-OVC accolades. Dildy also was key in the recruitment of transfer Reggie Smith who was named to the 2013-14 All-Newcomer team and transfer Chris Olivier who became the team's leading scorer and finished his career fifth on EIU's all-time blocked shots list.

Dildy's coaching career started at Kennedy-King College in Chicago, where he served as an assistant coach for two seasons (2008-10) before spending two seasons as head coach (2010-12). As the head coach, Dildy guided the Statesmen to a 35-27 overall record and led the team to an appearance in the NJCAA 2012 Region IV tournament championship game.

Dildy played for two seasons at New Mexico State before transferring to Eastern Illinois, where he was an All-Ohio Valley Conference selection as a senior. After earning his B.A. in Communications from EIU in 2005, Dildy played professionally in Germany for two years and stateside for one season in the International Basketball League before embarking on his coaching career.

Dildy and his wife, Rebekah, reside in Evanston.