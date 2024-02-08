Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier punter Nikola Dugandzic is ranked the No. 1 punter in the Class of 2025 by Chris Sailer Kicking, the industry standard in assessing high school specialists, and hasn't gone unnoticed in Northwestern's back yard.

New Trier is a 10-minute drive from the Evanston campus and Dugandzic has been a routine visitor to Northwestern throughout high school. But his Feb. 3 trip was the first time he had the chance to meet David Braun since he was elevated to permanent head coach, and Paul Creighton, the new tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

"Everyone was really welcoming," Dugandzic said. "The facilities are spectacular and the hospitality was great.

"It didn't even really feel like a visit, it felt like I just got to hang out with the coaches. It was a good time, I really enjoyed it."

Read more about Dugandzic's visit, the potential for a Northwestern offer and more in this WildcatReport premium story.