Published Feb 18, 2025
Northwestern in the Top 5 for rangy 2026 OT Daniel McMorris
Matthew Shelton
Managing Editor

Northwestern offered 2026 offensive tackle Daniel McMorris on Feb. 17, his second offer from the Big Ten, the conference the Oklahoman thinks is the pinnacle of line play.

"[Offensive line] coach [Bill] O'Boyle, you can tell for sure that he produces O-linemen," McMorris said. "The Big Ten is the best conference, I think, to play in as an O-lineman."

