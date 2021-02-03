WildcatReport - Northwestern lands coveted WR CJ Johnson on signing day

Northwestern added a big dose of speed and playmaking ability to its 2021 class on National Signing Day when coveted athlete Calvin "C.J." Johnson announced his decision to play for head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Facebook.

And the Wildcats had to beat out an impressive list of schools to do land him. Johnson had collected a deluge of offers from the likes of Florida State, Iowa and Ole Miss in recent weeks, and chose the Wildcats over finalists Penn State, Duke, TCU and Vanderbilt.

He said that he became a Wildcat because no one else could match Northwestern's combination of elite academics and football.

"The opportunity to go to a Top 10 school and play for a Top 10 program was too great of an opportunity to pass up!" he said via text message.

Northwestern is currently ranked ninth in the U.S. News & World Report's rankings of the best colleges in America and finished 10th in the final 2020 Associated Press football poll.

Johnson, a three-star prospect from French Camp (Miss.), became the 16th member of the Wildcats' class. The talented athlete received offers for both offense and defense but will play wide receiver for the Wildcats.

One source summed up Johnson's talent like this: "He is something that we haven't had in that (wide receivers) room."

Johnson was an under-the-radar prospect who was committed to Navy until earlier this month. But he became bit of a recruiting sensation late in this cycle, reeling in double-digit Power Five offers shortly after the conclusion of the 2020 season.