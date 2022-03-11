Northwestern lands three-star Calif. safety Jacob Lewis

One day after his first visit to Northwestern, Jacob Lewis is a Wildcat.

The three-star safety from Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger was on campus Thursday to take in a spring practice. He must've liked what he saw, because he announced his commitment 24 hours later.

"The campus is beautiful and the academics are amazing," Lewis said in his commitment tweet. "The coaching staff is great and so are the players, and that is something I truly can't wait to be a part of! #GOCATS"