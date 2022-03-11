Northwestern lands three-star Calif. safety Jacob Lewis
One day after his first visit to Northwestern, Jacob Lewis is a Wildcat.
The three-star safety from Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger was on campus Thursday to take in a spring practice. He must've liked what he saw, because he announced his commitment 24 hours later.
"The campus is beautiful and the academics are amazing," Lewis said in his commitment tweet. "The coaching staff is great and so are the players, and that is something I truly can't wait to be a part of! #GOCATS"
Lewis chose Northwestern over 11 other offers, including Arizona, Boston College and Cal from the Power Five.
A versatile athlete, Lewis racked up 877 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns as a wide receiver, punt returner and kick returner for Leuzinger last season. Defensively, he had 20 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions as a safety.
He was recruited to play safety for the Wildcats.
"What they liked about me is my versatility," Lewis said. "I feel like I'm a baller. And I'll make a lot of plays anywhere I'm at."
Lewis is the fifth member of the Wildcats' Class of 2023, and its first defensive back. Northwestern's class is currently ranked 19th in the nation by Rivals.
