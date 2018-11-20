If there’s one critical need remaining for this 2019 Northwestern recruiting class, it’s running back. And Ainias Smith is the player the Wildcats are targeting to fill that need.

Two senior running backs will play their last home games in a Wildcat uniform on Saturday: Chad Hanaoka and Solomon Vault. Star Jeremy Larkin was also lost to medical retirement after Week 3. Adding more urgency to the situation is the fact that Northwestern has yet to land a back in its 16-member class.

It looks like Northwestern will get a good shot to impress Smith. The three-star athlete from Sugar Land (Texas) Dulles is planning to take an official visit to Evanston in December.

