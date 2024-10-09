Northwestern makes a statement by landing 2025 F Tre Singleton

Northwestern got an eye-opening addition to its Class of 2025 on Wednesday when they beat out several big-name programs for the commitment of Tre Singleton.

The 6-foot-8 Class of 2025 wing from Jeffersonville (Ind.) picked the Wildcats over a star-studded offer list that included Purdue, Notre Dame, Louisville, Virginia and Clemson. He had 25 offers in all.

"I was blessed to meet a lot of good people throughout my recruitment," Singleton told WildcatReport. "But in the end I chose Northwestern because I believe they can help me develop into the person I want to be on and off the court."