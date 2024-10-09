Northwestern makes a statement by landing 2025 F Tre Singleton

Northwestern got an eye-opening addition to its Class of 2025 on Wednesday when they beat out several big-name programs for the commitment of Tre Singleton.
The 6-foot-8 Class of 2025 wing from Jeffersonville (Ind.) picked the Wildcats over a star-studded offer list that included Purdue, Notre Dame, Louisville, Virginia and Clemson. He had 25 offers in all.
"I was blessed to meet a lot of good people throughout my recruitment," Singleton told WildcatReport. "But in the end I chose Northwestern because I believe they can help me develop into the person I want to be on and off the court."
Singleton took an official visit to Northwestern on Aug. 1-3 and set a high bar. Then, the Wildcats were able to stay in the top spot even as he took official visits to Louisville, Purdue, Notre Dame and Virginia, in that order.
The versatile wing has yet to be ranked by Rivals but his offer list tells you all you need to know about his talent level. The Wildcats see him eventually playing the role that preseason All-Big Ten wing Brooks Barnhizer plays in their system.
Singleton is the third commitment in Northwestern's class, joining guard Phoenix Gill and power forward Tyler Kropp, who just committed last week.
More to come from WildcatReport.
