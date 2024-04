Northwestern has burst onto the scene of Nolan Davenport's recruitment, offering the three-star tackle on April 12 and hoping to get the 6-foot-6, 260-pounder on campus twice in the coming months for both an unofficial and official visit.

"It's an exciting offer," he said. "It's one of the best educations in the country and it's Big Ten football."

Learn more about Northwestern's latest offensive line offer in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!