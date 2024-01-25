Offensive line has been a priority for Northwestern in this recruiting cycle, and their latest move in the preferred walkon space has been to offer Jace Borcherding a spot in their 2024 class.

Borcherding was named second-team all-state by sportswriters in Iowa Class 4A, the state’s second-largest division. He’s also an excellent student, with a 4.37 GPA and a 34 on the ACT.

On top of all those accolades, Borcherding got a nice surprise during the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs last week.

"I was watching some football at my house," he said. "I got a call from a number that wasn't in my phone from Minnesota, and it was David Braun."

