Three-star defensive tackle Tyler Simmons has taken three official visits this month, including one to Northwestern on June 2-4.

You might think that the 6-foot-4 260-pounder from Windermere (Fla.) Prep would be choosing from among those three schools and possibly be nearing a decision. But you’d be wrong.

Simmons says that he doesn’t have a top two or three. He has “like a top six.” But Northwestern, he says, is one of them.

We talked to Simmons about Northwestern and where the Wildcats stand in this premium recruiting story.