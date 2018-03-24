Combining superb football and academic skills, 2019 Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep 3-star defensive end R.J. Oben is a recruiter’s dream.

His current offer list reflects his ability to get things done on and off the football field. Northwestern headlines the short list of Big Ten schools, while six ACC schools, including Duke, Virginia and Louisville, and three Ivy League institutions are seeking his signature upon a letter of intent.

Last weekend, Northwestern, already high on Oben’s list of favorite schools, had its chance to impress the No. 13 overall 2019 prospect in New Jersey as he visited NU’s campus for the first time.

