Northwestern has parted ways with head coach Pat Fitzgerald, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Fitzgerald's firing comes after a reevaluation of the investigation into hazing within the Northwestern program that originally resulted in a two-week suspension.

The conclusion of the investigation resulted in a statement by the university and an executive summary that stated that the complainant's claims were supported, but no evidence pointed to specific misconduct by a player or coach.

Subsequent reporting by the Daily Northwestern quoted the whistleblower that sexual abuse and hazing were prevalent in Fitzgerald's program. The allegations were corroborated by another Wildcat player. Those accounts were partially confirmed to WildcatReport by multiple staffers.

Northwestern president Michael Schill stated that he would reevaluate Fitzgerald's punishment in a late-night statement on Saturday.

"After reviewing the report, I assessed a two-week suspension for Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald, which went into effect immediately. However, upon reflection, I believe I may have erred in weighing the appropriate sanction for Coach Fitzgerald," Schill stated.

Two days later, Fitzgerald has been fired as head coach. He leaves the program after 17 seasons with a 110-101 record and as its all-time winningest coach.

More to come from WildcatReport.