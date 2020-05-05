@WildcatReport

Things have progressed quickly in Northwestern's recruitment of Deshun Murrell.

Wildcat coaches had only been recruiting the three-star running back for "three or four days," he said, before they offered him last Friday. Then, two days after that, on Sunday, Murrell tweeted his top eight schools, and, sure enough, Northwestern's name was on it.

We talked to the 2,000-yard rusher from Centreville (Ala.) Bibb County about how Northwestern became one of his favorites so quickly and what his recruiting picture looks like.