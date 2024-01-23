Northwestern head coach David Braun has been ambitious early in the 2025 cycle, offering three different four-star recruits in the last week.

The latest is defensive end Austin Alexander from Union (Ky.) Cooper, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound menace that carries 25 other offers, including Tennessee, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

Alexander also carries a 4.46 GPA, and the importance of athletics, passion from the coaches and recent success have put the Wildcats in the running for his commitment.

"I'd definitely put them Top 10, if not Top 5," he said. "I'm looking for an excellent academic institution like Northwestern."

