Northwestern's coaches the highlight of official visit for Firestone

Maybe the most intriguing prospect on campus for an official visit last weekend at Northwestern was Austin Firestone.

You'll remember Firestone if you read our story about him: he's the home-schooled, 4.0 student who practices two types of martial arts, runs triathlons and analyzes radar data as a part-time job. With a nod to the Dos Equis ads, we called him "the most interesting recruit in the world."

The three-star defensive lineman from Niceville (Fla.) was wowed by Northwestern's Walter Athletic Center. He loved the campus. He really enjoyed seeing Wrigley Field. But what stood out the most to Firestone was the coaches he finally got a chance to meet face-to-face.

"The coaching staff was the highlight for me," said Firestone. "They're just amazing people."