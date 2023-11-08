Northwestern's LB legacy continues with Gallagher and Mueller
Bryce Gallagher finished with 19 tackles against Rutgers. Nine weeks later, Xander Mueller matched that mark against Iowa.
Both of Northwestern's senior linebackers downplayed their performances at the postgame press conferences, saying they didn't realize they were racking up that many. It all came in the flow of the game, they said, and they credited their teammates.
In order to break through their postgame humility, I found an easy solution: ask them about each other.
"Xander was all over the field on Saturday. It was great to see him making a lot of plays," Gallagher said about his running mate. "I wouldn't say I knew it was that many but I was celebrating with him, and it's special [when] you start to see him flying around."
"It was a little bit of a blur because of how intense the game was," Mueller said about Gallagher's game against Rutgers. "Sometimes you don't notice everything, but Bryce is in on almost every tackle. I'm always seeing him fly around out there."
Flying around is an understatement. The dynamic duo has started alongside each other for 20 games over the last two seasons, and rank in the top 50 in the NCAA and Top 7 in the Big Ten in tackles this season through nine games.
"It's huge knowing where the guy next to you is going to be with trust and communication," Gallagher said. "Honestly, we've both played a lot of football in the Big Ten. It's that experience, learning from past games and building off that chemistry out there."
Gallagher, a redshirt senior, is two-time captain, one of just 15 in program history to reach that honor. Mueller has been beside him almost every step of the way and took a major leap forward from last season.
Interim head coach and defensive coordinator David Braun lauded the work Mueller has put in this year to take his game to the next level and establish Northwestern's menacing second-level this season.
"Gosh, he's improved a ton," Braun said. "I still think he's just scratching the surface. That's a young man that took full advantage of spring ball, of fall camp, and has made a very conscious and intentional effort to improve each day."
After a frustrating junior season where Mueller posted 87 tackles but the defense still struggled, he sat down with linebackers coach Tim McGarigle and started working on getting back to basics.
"I think my position coach, Tim McGarigle, and Braun himself have been super helpful with that," Mueller said. "We had a good offseason program focusing on technique, and I feel like that was really successful in helping all the linebackers develop. For me, the big things were tackling, strength and physicality."
According to Pro Football Focus, Mueller's missed tackle rate dropped from 22.5% in 2022 to 6.8% in 2023. He ranks 44th in the NCAA with 74 tackles through nine games.
Mission accomplished.
"I think the thing that shows up consistently for Xander right now, which is so exciting, is his tempo and demeanor," Braun said. "These are words you hear coaches say all the time, but you see that guy flash on film."
The trio of two linebackers and one interim head coach have spurred the Wildcats' turnaround from 1-11 to 4-5 so far this season with improved communication and execution on defense.
"I think that's been a huge step this year compared to year's past, plus me having another year of experience under my belt, is getting all 11 guys on the same page," Gallagher said. "Like Coach Braun says, when we're all on the same page, even when we're all wrong, we're all right.
"It's eliminating those one-man breakdowns, and something we've taken great pride in is making sure everyone's playing the same call."
Even as the offense has continued to struggle, the defense has improved from the 85th-best scoring defense in the country to 56th, all with negligible changes to its roster. Arguably, with the loss of Adetomiwa Adebawore to the Colts and Cam Mitchell to the Browns, they're doing it with less top-end talent then last year's squad.
But they've overcome that through connection and community. One change that Mueller highlighted was an increase in collective film work.
"I think a little bit more is done together, which helps you figure out what everyone else is going to do," Mueller said. "We started doing one reel [of film] on defense. One of our GAs does a great job of getting our film prepped, and we watch it together as a defense. We go through the checks we're going to make and that's super helpful."
Northwestern's defense has improved year to year, but seems to have hit even another gear after the bye week.
|2022
|2023 (Week 1-6)
|2023 (Week 8-10)
|
Points/Game
|
28.3
|
27.3
|
18
|
Yards/Game
|
374.8
|
362
|
269.3
|
Turnovers/Game
|
1
|
.83
|
1.66
Now some of that is due to strength of competition. Iowa and Nebraska are certainly not Penn State or Duke offensively. But It's clear that a switch flipped during Northwestern's Week 7 bye.
Braun, Gallagher and Mueller have all been adamant that the defensive turnaround has come through incremental changes and accumulated work over time. Gallagher credited the bye week as an opportunity to get that change and work in order.
"I would attribute that to the guys we have in our locker room, and on the defensive side of the ball just, week after week, striving for greatness," he said. "It's all a credit to the mindset of this defense that we're going to go out every weekend and get a little better each week.
"Everyone's doing their job and making plays when they present themselves. No one's trying to be a superhero. Guys are honing in on their fundamentals and technique, like Coach Braun and all of our position coaches always teach."
Speaking of teaching, it's now on Gallagher and Mueller to mentor the next generation of Northwestern linebackers, even as they star in those roles. The pair learned from some of the best to ever don the purple and white early in their careers, including Paddy Fisher and Bryce's older brother, Blake, from the team's 2020 Big Ten West-winning run.
It's a legacy and responsibility they welcome with open arms.
Gallagher highlighted three players he's looking forward to see continue to grow.
"Obviously, Kenny [Soares] is having a great season," Gallagher said about the sophomore who has stepped up as Northwestern's third linebacker, often in an edge-rushing role. "Then Mac [Uihlein], he just works his tail of, both on and off the field."
Then, Gallagher shone the spotlight on special teams star Brayden Brus, who made a name for himself by forcing a fumble on Penn State's opening kickoff return back on Sept. 30.
"I'll also say Braydon Brus," Gallagher added. "I've taken him under my wing and tried to mentor him at the Mike linebacker position. We watch practice film together almost every day, he's in there watching game tape with us. He's a freak athlete, so I'm really excited to watch him grow."
Even as they try to pass down their wisdom and experiences from 30-plus appearances and 20 starts together, Gallagher and Mueller said they haven't really taken time to reflect on what it means to them to have played so much alongside each other.
"Not too much, we just try to cherish each moment," Mueller said. "Every practice is special, every moment we play this game is blessed, and I'm grateful to do so."
Gallagher agreed, saying, "Not really, we're focused week in and week out on what we're supposed to do: getting wins and playing great defensive football. We do have that brotherhood off the field, and I'd say being around him for so long, some of the memories we've created even watching film are really cool to look back on.
"It's a bond we've created in that linebacker room. I feel like all those guys are my younger brothers."
Both players will have one more year of eligibility. Gallagher tipped his hand about who he might want as his head coach next season.
"There's not a single guy in that locker room that doesn't love Coach Braun," he said. "Everyone's excited to go to war with him leading us out of that tunnel on Saturdays. He's a guy that we want around here for a long time."
Mueller, who starred at nearby Wheaton North in high school, took a moment to expound on what it means to make this impact in one of his last years at a place that means so much to him.
"It's awesome. I love everything about Northwestern football," he said. "My parents have been able to come to a lot of games and I'm super grateful for that...
"I grew up as a Northwestern fan, my dad did his residency here. I just love Northwestern football and I'm happy to be a part of it."