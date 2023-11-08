Bryce Gallagher finished with 19 tackles against Rutgers. Nine weeks later, Xander Mueller matched that mark against Iowa. Both of Northwestern's senior linebackers downplayed their performances at the postgame press conferences, saying they didn't realize they were racking up that many. It all came in the flow of the game, they said, and they credited their teammates. In order to break through their postgame humility, I found an easy solution: ask them about each other. "Xander was all over the field on Saturday. It was great to see him making a lot of plays," Gallagher said about his running mate. "I wouldn't say I knew it was that many but I was celebrating with him, and it's special [when] you start to see him flying around." "It was a little bit of a blur because of how intense the game was," Mueller said about Gallagher's game against Rutgers. "Sometimes you don't notice everything, but Bryce is in on almost every tackle. I'm always seeing him fly around out there." Flying around is an understatement. The dynamic duo has started alongside each other for 20 games over the last two seasons, and rank in the top 50 in the NCAA and Top 7 in the Big Ten in tackles this season through nine games. "It's huge knowing where the guy next to you is going to be with trust and communication," Gallagher said. "Honestly, we've both played a lot of football in the Big Ten. It's that experience, learning from past games and building off that chemistry out there." Gallagher, a redshirt senior, is two-time captain, one of just 15 in program history to reach that honor. Mueller has been beside him almost every step of the way and took a major leap forward from last season. Interim head coach and defensive coordinator David Braun lauded the work Mueller has put in this year to take his game to the next level and establish Northwestern's menacing second-level this season. "Gosh, he's improved a ton," Braun said. "I still think he's just scratching the surface. That's a young man that took full advantage of spring ball, of fall camp, and has made a very conscious and intentional effort to improve each day." After a frustrating junior season where Mueller posted 87 tackles but the defense still struggled, he sat down with linebackers coach Tim McGarigle and started working on getting back to basics. "I think my position coach, Tim McGarigle, and Braun himself have been super helpful with that," Mueller said. "We had a good offseason program focusing on technique, and I feel like that was really successful in helping all the linebackers develop. For me, the big things were tackling, strength and physicality." According to Pro Football Focus, Mueller's missed tackle rate dropped from 22.5% in 2022 to 6.8% in 2023. He ranks 44th in the NCAA with 74 tackles through nine games. Mission accomplished. "I think the thing that shows up consistently for Xander right now, which is so exciting, is his tempo and demeanor," Braun said. "These are words you hear coaches say all the time, but you see that guy flash on film."

Bryce Gallagher (32) also racked up 19 tackles in the season opener against Rutgers. (AP)

The trio of two linebackers and one interim head coach have spurred the Wildcats' turnaround from 1-11 to 4-5 so far this season with improved communication and execution on defense. "I think that's been a huge step this year compared to year's past, plus me having another year of experience under my belt, is getting all 11 guys on the same page," Gallagher said. "Like Coach Braun says, when we're all on the same page, even when we're all wrong, we're all right. "It's eliminating those one-man breakdowns, and something we've taken great pride in is making sure everyone's playing the same call." Even as the offense has continued to struggle, the defense has improved from the 85th-best scoring defense in the country to 56th, all with negligible changes to its roster. Arguably, with the loss of Adetomiwa Adebawore to the Colts and Cam Mitchell to the Browns, they're doing it with less top-end talent then last year's squad. But they've overcome that through connection and community. One change that Mueller highlighted was an increase in collective film work. "I think a little bit more is done together, which helps you figure out what everyone else is going to do," Mueller said. "We started doing one reel [of film] on defense. One of our GAs does a great job of getting our film prepped, and we watch it together as a defense. We go through the checks we're going to make and that's super helpful." Northwestern's defense has improved year to year, but seems to have hit even another gear after the bye week.



Northwestern Defense 2022 2023 (Week 1-6) 2023 (Week 8-10) Points/Game 28.3 27.3 18 Yards/Game 374.8 362 269.3 Turnovers/Game 1 .83 1.66