@WildcatReport

EVANSTON-Northwestern sent Ryan Field off in style, and the fans even stormed the field after the Wildcats beat Purdue 23-15.

But as was so often the case in the 97-year-old stadium on Central Street in Evanston, it wasn’t easy.

Northwestern (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) scored touchdowns on two straight possessions to take a commanding 23-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. But Purdue scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion to make it a one-score game, and then got the ball back.

The Boilermakers (3-8, 2-6) drove to the Northwestern 34-yard line when, on a third-and-3, Xander Mueller picked off a Ryan Browne pass in the flat to sew up the victory.

It was the crucial sixth win of the season for the Wildcats, and it clinched bowl eligibility for a team that had an over-under of 2.5 wins to start the season. And it happened in the official debut of David Braun, who had his interim tag removed and signed a five-year contract to be the program’s 30th head coach on Thursday.

All in all, it was a big day for the program. The end of one era and the start of another.

Ben Bryant threw for 230 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, and Cam Porter ran for 95 yards and two more TDs as the Wildcats posted their second straight win for the first time all season. They won five of their six games at Ryan Field, which opened in 1926 and is scheduled to be razed and rebuilt over the next two years – assuming that the Evanston City Council approves the plan in a Monday vote, as expected.

Northwestern held just a 9-7 lead late in the third quarter when an offense that had been mostly sleepwalking since the opening drive of the game snapped out of its funk. On a second down near midfield, Purdue blitzed cornerback Markevious Brown and Bryant threw a quick hot route to Cam Johnson in the vacated area. Johnson made a jump cut to get past safety Dillon Thienemann, and he was gone, 52 yards for a score and a 16-7 Wildcat lead.

On their next possession, Bryant hit Johnson on a go route down the sideline for 31 yards. Then, four plays later, Porter ran through a gaping hole up the middle and sprinted 34 yards for the touchdown to make it 23-7 with 12:08 left in the fourth quarter.

Purdue wouldn’t let the Wildcats breathe easy, though. Tyrone Tracy, who ran for a game-high 160 yards and a touchdown, busted one straight up the middle for 57 yards before Hollis made a great effort play to run him down at the NU 7-yard line. The Boilers were stopped on the next three plays before Devon Mockobee finally broke the plane for a touchdown, and Deion Burks ran it in the two-point conversion to cut the Wildcat lead to one score at 23-15.

After a Northwestern three-and-out, Wildcat fans chewed their nails until Mueller came up with the interception to seal the game.

Northwestern drew first blood with a lightning-quick opening drive that covered 53 yards in less than two minutes and was capped by a Porter 7-yard touchdown run. The big blow was a spectacular throw by Bryant to a streaking AJ Henning for 35 yards down the sideline. It was a flawless first drive, until a botched snap on the extra point left the Cats with just a 6-0 lead.

The Wildcat pass rush took care of business on the other side of the ball. Anto Saka’s sack of Bennett Meredith on third down forced a punt on the Boilers’ first drive, and then Carmine Bastone’s strip sack of Ryan Browne – the second member of Purdue’s QB rotation – caused a 20-yard loss that ultimately resulted in a missed 44-yard field goal attempt by Ben Freehill.

The Wildcats finished the game with three sacks, while Purdue dropped Bryant five times.



