Northwestern's #WildcatWave20 is set to crest this weekend.

The Wildcats will welcome 16 official visitors on campus this weekend -- nine of the 10 Class of 2020 commits, and seven uncommitted prospects they would love to eventually see in purple. It's as talented a group of visitors as Northwestern has seen in recent years, as the shiny new indoor practice facility and Big Ten West championship trophy seem to be paying major dividends in recruiting.

This official visit weekend represents a departure for the program for a couple reasons. For one, it's being held in the spring, instead of the winter as it has been in years past. And secondly, the itinerary will be focused on Evanston on Friday and Chicago on Saturday, as the Wildcats emphasize the third-largest media market in the nation that lies just south of campus.

For more on the visit itinerary, see WildcatReport's exclusive story, Northwestern upping the ante on official visit weekend.

So, who is on the guest list? The seven prospects include a four-star, a player with NFL bloodlines and a player making his fifth trip to Northwestern.



