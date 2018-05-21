NU official sets a high bar for RB Jirehl Brock, aka 'Justin Jackson 2.0'
Northwestern running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Louis Ayeni has a name for running back Jirehl Brock, who took an official visit to NU over the weekend.
“He calls me Justin Jackson 2.0,” said Brock, a four-star 2019 prospect from Quincy (Ill.). “We both wear No. 21, so when he sees me he thinks of Justin Jackson. He thinks we have a lot of similarities.”
Brock knows that the nickname is high praise and indicative of how badly the Wildcats want to add him to their 2019 class. The No. 2 player in Illinois talks about his official visit and his impressions of the Northwestern program in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.
