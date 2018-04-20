Ticker
Edit
Northwestern still in the hunt for Berghorst

Adam Berghorst
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
You may have read recently that Adam Berghorst was down to two schools, Michigan State and Notre Dame.

That’s not the case, according to the three-star defensive end from Zeeland (Mich.). He says Northwestern is still in the hunt and that his Top 2 is actually a Top 3.

WildcatReport caught up to the 6-foot-7, 245-pounder to break down his three favorites in this premium recruiting story.

{{ article.author_name }}