Twelve hours after meeting with his staff to welcome Northwestern’s Class of 2024 in a Delano Hotel conference room, David Braun addressed the media about his 15 newest players.

The Wildcats cast their recruiting net far and wide, stretching across nine different states and two different countries, to complete their haul.

"It's a class we're really excited about," Braun said. "It spans a lot of different areas of the country, still has great roots in Illinois and throughout the Midwest in areas we've had a lot of success for a long, long time."

Braun was especially thankful for the players who stood by their commitments after a turbulent summer.

"It was a unique recruiting cycle," he said. "There were young men that were committed for a long period of time and through a lot of transition.

"There were young men offered during an interim time and made the decision to commit to a lot of uncertainty, and a few young men that have been on campus here in the last couple of weeks that made a decision to make Northwestern their home. Excited about this class for a lot of reasons."

Before we dig into some of Braun's compliments and highlights, it's important to recognize the illumination he provided on the team's recruiting structure and standing.

This was one of the shallowest classes in Northwestern history, with just 15 commits. But Braun indicated part of that equation was that there were only so many spots available because of what he calls a very high level of retention.

"With our retention, we're essentially at our limit for scholarships," he said. "I know it's surprising and we're going to have to do a lot of work finding guys to walk on and bolster our walkon program, and we have a roster limit of 112 right now.

"Lot of other programs are operating with 120 in fall camp and that number grows. When school starts, we have to push to 120."

Braun added that he intends to restructure the team's recruiting staff. Jonny Kovach left the team's Director of Player Personnel position vacant when he took a job with the Houston Texans this summer, and Director of Offense Recruiting Todd McShane left to become the Director of Player Personnel position at his alma mater, Oregon State.

With two of his top three recruiting staffers gone, Braun has an even cleaner slate to shape the recruiting operation in his image, and he intends to make sweeping changes. The Director of Player Personnel position will be eliminated

"It's going to be structured differently," he said. "We are looking for people who know what it means to scout and evaluate a young man, not what he is, but what he can be...

"I'm looking for guys with experience at lower levels to be honest with you. That is nothing against Ohio State or Michigan or Alabama, the blue bloods; they've got it figured out. But we have to recruit differently here."

Braun highlighted his experience at North Dakota State, and defensive line coach Christian Smith's time at South Dakota State — two perennial FCS programs that have built powerhouses from players missed by the FBS.

"[We have to] understand the processes required to do that," he said. "I was part of that at North Dakota State, Christian Smith was at South Dakota State.

"We're going to have to recruit at a different level than those two institutions, but the processes that go into that, we're looking for someone that understands what that's like, how difficult that is, how thorough you have to be and how process-oriented you have to be."