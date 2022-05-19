NU official gives 3-star Utah CB Smith Snowden something to think about

Three-star cornerback Smith Snowden was impressed by his company on his official visit last weekend. One of the first things he mentioned from a visit that has already yielded five commits for the Cats was his admiration for his fellow visitors.

"I just loved to see, there were a lot of big-time recruits," Snowden said. "That shows how good of a school Northwestern is, and how they recruit, because they were all big-time recruits and just good people in general."

Will Snowden join their ranks? We talked to him to find out where the Wildcats stand.