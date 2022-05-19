 WildcatReport - NU official gives 3-star Utah CB Smith Snowden something to think about
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-19 09:00:14 -0500') }} football Edit

NU official gives 3-star Utah CB Smith Snowden something to think about

Smith Snowden took his second visit to Northwestern in a month.
Smith Snowden took his second visit to Northwestern in a month. (@smith.snowden)
Matthew Shelton • WildcatReport
Staff Writer

MORE: Defense the focus of NU official visit weekend l Snowden connections with coaches on NU visit l Northwestern 2023 recruiting class


Three-star cornerback Smith Snowden was impressed by his company on his official visit last weekend. One of the first things he mentioned from a visit that has already yielded five commits for the Cats was his admiration for his fellow visitors.

"I just loved to see, there were a lot of big-time recruits," Snowden said. "That shows how good of a school Northwestern is, and how they recruit, because they were all big-time recruits and just good people in general."

Will Snowden join their ranks? We talked to him to find out where the Wildcats stand.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}